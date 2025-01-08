DCA raids premises of unqualified practitioner, seizes medicines

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials raided the premises of an unqualified practitioner, Adluri Dileep Kumar, at Khila Warangal, Warangal District, for allegedly conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid, DCA officials detected 14 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, and analgesics, stocked on the premises without a drug license. The total value of the seized stock is estimated at Rs 10,000.

DCA officials found several antibiotics, such as Gentamycin Injection, at the clinic during the raids. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals may have disastrous consequences for public health, including the emergence of antimicrobial resistance.

Officials also discovered steroids, such as Dexamethasone Injection, at the clinic of the unqualified practitioner. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects, said V.B. Kamalasan Reddy. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health.

M. Aravind Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Warangal, carried out the raid.

DCA officers collected samples for analysis. Further investigation will be conducted, and legal action will be taken against all offenders as per the law.