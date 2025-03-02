DCA raids unqualified practitioner in Nizamabad, seizes medicines

During the raid, field officials found 34 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, and anti-ulcer drugs, stocked at the premises without a valid drug license.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 2nd March 2025 11:38 am IST
Medicines at Medical shop in Hyderabad
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials raided the premises of an unqualified practitioner in Nizamabad on Saturday and seized a stock of medicines.

Kurma Mallesh was running a clinic in Chikkadpally village, Rudrur mandal, Nizamabad district, and practicing medicine without proper qualifications.

During the raid, field officials found 34 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, and anti-ulcer drugs, stocked at the premises without a valid drug license. The total worth of the seized stock is Rs 20,000, said V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA.

Officials discovered several antibiotics such as Cefoperazone, Ofloxacin, Ciprofloxacin, and Amoxicillin at the clinic. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals can have severe consequences on public health, including the emergence of antimicrobial resistance, warned DCA officials.

The inspector also found steroids, including Betamethasone Sodium Phosphate, at the clinic. The misuse of steroids can lead to serious health issues, such as immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. Unregulated use of steroids poses a significant risk to public health.

The raid was conducted by R. Srilatha, Drugs Inspector, Nizamabad Rural.

DCA officers collected samples for analysis. Further investigation is underway, and legal action will be taken against all offenders.

