DCA raids vet medical shops in Telangana; drugs worth Rs 2.5 L seized

Hyderabad: Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Monday, May 26 raided medical shops in Warangal and Kumarambheem Asifabad and seized veterinary drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

In Warangal, the DCA team raided Saikiran Poultry and Vet Medicals in the Girmajipet area. The medical shop was found to be operating without a valid license. Officials discovered 26 different varieties of veterinary medicines stocked for sale.

DCA has warned wholesalers and dealers against supplying medicines to unlicensed outlets, cautioning that they too will face legal action under the Act, which permits imprisonment of up to five years for such offenses.

In Kumarambheem Asifabad, the administration raided a medical shop and seized stocks of PLATOCORE-TOTAL Syrup, an Ayurvedic medicine in Kaghaznagar.

The syrup was found to carry misleading claims on its label, advertising that it was “helpful in all kinds of Flu and Fever.”

Such claims violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which prohibits the advertisement of drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

As fever is a symptom rather than a disease, and medicines cannot claim to cure it generally, the claim was deemed misleading.

“The product is manufactured by Ultra Green (UNIT-I) in Haryana and marketed by Biocore Pharmaceuticals in Himachal Pradesh. Legal action will be initiated against all parties involved,” said a press release from the DCA.