DCA seizes banned cardiac stimulant vials in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Officials from the Drugs Control Administration, Secunderabad zone, based on inputs received from Kharkana police, on Friday conducted a raid at an unlicensed premises located at Namalagundu, Secunderabad, which belongs to M Naresh.

During the raid, officials detected stocks of a cardiac stimulant drug, ‘Mephentermine Sulphate Injection,’ which were being illegally stocked and sold to gym-goers for abuse in bodybuilding.

The said injections were being supplied by M Naresh, said DCA DG Shahnawaz Qasim. Mephentermine Sulphate injection is a cardiac stimulant primarily used to normalise decreased blood pressure (hypotension) that may arise from administering anaesthesia in spinal procedures during surgery, a press release said.

It is employed to elevate blood pressure in cases of hypotension (low blood pressure). This medication induces increased release of noradrenaline, thereby enhancing cardiac output. By augmenting the pumping capacity of the heart and constricting blood vessels, it rapidly raises blood pressure.

It’s crucial to note that only a doctor should determine the appropriate dose and duration of this medicine for each individual. However, Mephentermine Sulphate injection, with its cardiac stimulatory action, is being misused to enhance endurance in bodybuilders.

Gym owners illegally selling Mephentermine injection to gym goers

Certain gym owners are illegally selling Mephentermine injection to gym-goers who misuse it to improve physical performance in competitive sports or bodybuilding.

During the raid, officers seized 66 vials of TERMIVA Injections and TERMIN Injections (Mephenteramine Sulphate Injections IP 30 mg/ml) from the possession of M Naresh, the press release added.