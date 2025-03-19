DCA seizes counterfeit Montek-LC tablets in Hyderabad raids

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials conducted raids at several dealers in Hyderabad and seized counterfeit ‘Montek-LC’ tablets (Montelukast Sodium and Levocetirizine Hydrochloride). These tablets are used to treat allergic rhinitis, chronic idiopathic urticaria, and bronchial asthma.

During the raids, inspectors compared the seized batches with the original manufacturer, Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd., which confirmed them as counterfeit.

One of the raids, conducted at Sri Nirmala Pharma, Second Bazar, Secunderabad, led to the seizure of a counterfeit batch (No. SIE1910A) falsely labelled as manufactured by Sun Pharma.

DCA Director General VB Kamalasan Reddy stated that further investigations are underway, and action will be taken against offenders. Officials warned that spurious drugs pose serious health risks, and efforts are ongoing to remove them from the market.