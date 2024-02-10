DCA Telangana holds workshop for its officers on spurious drugs

Hyderabad: As part of capacity building, DCA Telangana conducted a one-day “Workshop on Anti-counterfeiting measures and spurious drug investigations for DCA Telangana officers” on Saturday, February 10, in collaboration with Abbott India Ltd.

Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors of DCA Telangana, during the one-day workshop, have been trained on the topics – attributes of counterfeiting targets, gathering intelligence, cultivating informants, skills of sifting information, investigation skills, and modus operandi of counterfeiters by the subject matter experts Om Prakash Sadhwani and K. Raja Bhanu.

All the enforcement officers of DCA, Telangana participated in the one-day workshop carried out as part of capacity building.

Officers of the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana are working relentlessly to detect spurious drug movement in the market and making every effort to make Telangana free of spurious drugs, a press release said.

The agency has been seizing spurious drugs across the state in huge quantities since a few months.