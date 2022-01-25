DCW issues notice to Police in brutal gang rape of 8-year-old girl

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police in the brutal gang rape of an eight-year-old girl.

The Commission received information about the incident which took place in Delhi’s Shastri Park through its Women Helpline Number on January 24. The Commission was informed that the survivor girl went outside her home at around 4 p.m. in the evening and when she returned, she complained of severe stomachache and her private parts were badly injured and she was bleeding profusely.

Due to her critical condition the girl was immediately rushed to a government hspital where she went through a surgery and her condition continued to remain critical. She is currently being treated in the ICU. Rape was established in her medical examination.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal seeing the gravity of the matter has now issued a notice to the Delhi Police.

Through the notice, the Commission has sought complete details regarding the FIR and the accused persons arrested in the matter so far. The Delhi Police has been given 48 hours by the Commission to produce a detailed action taken report in the matter.

Maliwal said that the girl has been brutally raped and is in unimaginable pain as she is battling for her life in an ICU due to severe damage caused to her private parts.

“The people gang raping an 8-year-old are not humans. Strongest punishment needs to be given to the guilty. I have issued a notice to Delhi Police giving them 48 hours to produce a detailed action taken report in the matter along with complete details of the FIR and accused(s) arrested,” she said.