DDLJ remake: Tollywood’s BIG star replaces SRK

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to come back with a banger after delivering the much-hyped ‘Liger’ which failed to create ripples among the audience. Even though he was not able to do wonders with numbers, many Bollywood biggies want to work with him as he has the potential to deliver what we call an iconic movie.

Speculations are rife that after Dharma, YRF now wants to collaborate with Arjun Reddy star. According to reports, Aditya Chopra wants to remake superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster hit ‘DDLJ’ with Vijay in the lead as the actor is looking forward to working on light-hearted movies for a while.

This news came across SRK’s fans and they have mixed reactions to it. Many of them are sad as they were expecting King Khan’s son Aryan Khan or daughter Suhana Khan in the remake. Several fans are even angry as they think that the evergreen DDLJ can never have a remake that will live up to the expectations of fans.

On the professional front, Vijay is waiting for Samantha Ruth Prabhu to get back on sets of their love story ‘Kushi’ as she is in the US getting her treatment. Vijay is getting multiple offers from Bollywood which he is shelving for now.

Do you want a DDLJ remake in Tollywood? Comment your thoughts below.