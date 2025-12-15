Dead candidate wins Telangana local body polls

Hyderabad: A candidate contesting for the sarpanch post in Sangareddy in the Telangana local body polls was declared winner posthumously on Sunday, December 14.

The candidate was identified as 36-year-old Chalki Raju was contesting for the sarpanch post in Peepadpally village in Raikode mandal. He reportedly died by suicide on December 7, alleging that he felt cheated by Congress leaders and supporters.

Raju was found hanging from a tree at a farmhouse near his village the following day by his followers. Despite his death, he went on to win the election with a slender margin of eight votes during the second phase of the Telangana local body polls.

However, Raju’s posthumous win will lead to a re-election for sarpanch pst in Peepadpally village.

Continuing its impressive performance in Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana, ruling Congress party won majority of seats in the second phase. Out of 4,333 Sarpanch posts for which elections were held on Sunday, Congress-backed candidates bagged 2,216 seats.

The main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stood second with 1,177 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was distant third with 259 seats. Independents and others won 619 seats. Results were declared for 4,271 seats till 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Polling was held on Sunday for 3,911 Sarpanch posts and 29,917 Ward Member posts in 193 mandals. The polling, which began at 7 a.m. under tight security, concluded at 1 p.m. The counting of votes was taken up from 2 p.m. Out of 57.22 lakh voters (29.26 lakh female and 27.96 lakh male), 85.86 per cent cast their votes to decide the fate of 12,782 candidates for Sarpanch posts and 71,071 for Ward Member posts.

