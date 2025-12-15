SI who resigned to contest Telangana local body polls, loses

Hyderabad: The sub-inspector who had resigned from his post to contest the Telangana local body polls in Suryapet, lost on Sunday December 14.

The candidate identified as Venkateshwarlu contested for sarpanch post in Gudibanda village, Kodad mandal during the second phase of the local body elections. He was backed by Uttam Padmavati, Congress MLA from Kodad. In November, Venkateshwarulu opted for voluntary retirement (VRS) to contest the local body elections.

Also Read After decades in service, SI takes VRS to run for Telangana local body polls

At that time, the SI had three years of service remaining. He was promoted to SI rank in August 2025, and was attached to the special branch.

Congress impressive in Telangana local body polls

Continuing its impressive performance in Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana, ruling Congress party won majority of seats in the second phase. Out of 4,333 Sarpanch posts for which elections were held on Sunday, Congress-backed candidates bagged 2,216 seats.

Also Read Panchayat polls in Telangana: Congress continues impressive show in 2nd phase

The main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stood second with 1,177 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was distant third with 259 seats. Independents and others won 619 seats. Results were declared for 4,271 seats till 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Polling was held on Sunday for 3,911 Sarpanch posts and 29,917 Ward Member posts in 193 mandals.

The polling, which began at 7 a.m. under tight security, concluded at 1 p.m. The counting of votes was taken up from 2 p.m. Out of 57.22 lakh voters (29.26 lakh female and 27.96 lakh male), 85.86 percent cast their votes to decide the fate of 12,782 candidates for Sarpanch posts and 71,071 for Ward Member posts.

Under the second phase of elections, the State Election commission (SEC) had issued notification for 4,333 Sarpanch posts and 38,350 Ward Member posts. Of them candidates for 415 Sarpanch and 8,307 Ward Members were elected unopposed. No nominations were filed for 108 Ward Member posts.

Elections were not conducted in two Gram Panchayats and 18 Wards. The SEC had deployed 4,593 returning officers, 30,661 employees for conducting the second phase of elections. A total of 2,489 micro-observers were appointed to oversee the poll process.

The first phase polls were held on December 11 and 3,834 Sarpanches, 27,346 Ward Members and 3,347 Upa Sarpanches were elected. While 56,19,430 were registered voters, 45,15,141 exercised their franchise registering 84.28 percent turnout.

The ruling Congress party claimed sweeping lead in the first phase with the victory of 2,864 Congress-backed candidates in the Sarpanch elections. Congress-supported candidates won 67.63 per cent of the total 4,235 sarpanch seats. BRS-backed candidates won 1,143 seats (26.99 per cent), BJP-supported candidates bagged 185 seats (4.37 per cent), while independents and others accounted for 43 seats (1.02 per cent).

With inputs from IANS