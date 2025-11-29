After decades in service, SI takes VRS to run for Telangana local body polls

The polls will be held in three phases on December 11, 14 and 17.

Suryapet SI Puli Venkateshwarlu
Suryapet SI Puli Venkateshwarlu

Hyderabad: Just three years of service left, a sub-inspector working in Suryapet police station, took voluntaery retirement (VRS) on Friday to contest in the upcoming local body elections in Telangana.

SI Puli Venkateshwarlu, who was attached to the special branch, will contest for the post of sarpanch from his native village Gudibanda of Kodad Mandal in Suryapet.

Venkateshwarlu was promoted to a sub-inspector four months ago.

Leaving behind his four decades of police service, he now aspires to serve his people and believes donning the role of sarpanch will help him achieve it better.

