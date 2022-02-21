Deadline for regularising unauthorised occupied govt land extended

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday announced that the time for receipt of applications for the purpose of regularization of unauthorized occupational units, or homes, up to 125 squqre yards, belonging to below poverty line families (free of cost) has been extended from February 21 to March 31.

In a release, the state government said that the application time has been extended for one final opportunity. The applications are being processed under Goverment Order No. 58, for regularization and transfer of rights on payment basis for both residential and non-residential purpose (under G.O.Ms.No.59) in unobjectionable Government lands, ULC lands and lands owned by various Departments, Corporations and Institutions.

Applications can be submitted at any of the MEESEVA Centres.

The following documents are required to be submitted by the applicant:

a. Proof of Identity – Aadhar Card.

b. Proof of Possession – Registered Document/Property Tax Receipt/

Electricity Bill Receipt/Water Bill Receipt/Any other proof to establish

possession (Building Construction permission from Local Body).

c. Photograph of the Premises applied.

For the applications under G.O. No 59, deposit of 12.5% of the total payable amount as first instalment is not required at the time of filing application, added the release. However, an amount of Rs.1000 must be paid as non-refundable processing fee by the applicant at the time of filing applications.