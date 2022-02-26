Death anniversary of last Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan observed

Hyderabad: The death anniversary of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan has been observed in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Members of the royal and social organizations visited the grave which is at Masjid-e-Judi, King Koti. They also paid the floral tribute.

Those who visited the grave include Osman Ali Khan’s grandson Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, Convener of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Anuradha Reddy, and others.

Last Nizam of Hyderabad

Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last Nizam of Princely State of Hyderabad. He was the ruler of the erstwhile Hyderabad State from 1911 to 1948.

He was known as the ‘Architect of modern Hyderabad’ as he had introduced electricity, developed railways, roads, and airports during his 37-year rule.

He also established many public institutions including Osmania University, Osmania General Hospital, State Bank of Hyderabad, Begumpet Airport, and the Hyderabad High Court.

After India’s independence, he was made the Rajpramukh. He continued with the post from January 26, 1950, to October 31, 1956.