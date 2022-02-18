Death sentence given to 38 convicts in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case

11 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 18th February 2022 12:17 pm IST
2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case
Representational photo

Ahmedabad: A special court in Gujarat on Friday pronounced the death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

11 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

Earlier on February 8, a Gujarat court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

Within a span of 70 minutes as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008.

The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured.

The Islamic terror group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

