Death toll from Venezuelan earthquakes climbs to 235

Caracas: Venezuela’s health ministry raised the death toll to at least 235 on Thursday, June 25, after two powerful earthquakes struck the country.

Venezuela is racing against time to rescue hundreds believed trapped beneath collapsed buildings after twin powerful earthquakes left more than 200 people dead and many injured, while authorities warned the toll could rise further as rescuers struggled to reach the worst-hit areas.

The shallow earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 and striking just 40 seconds apart Wednesday, were the strongest to hit the South American country in more than a century and the deadliest in decades, Xinhua news agency reported.

They devastated parts of the country’s central coast and the capital Caracas, triggering widespread building collapses, power and communications outages, while raising fears of further destruction from continuing aftershocks.

Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told a press conference Thursday that about 200 people remained trapped under rubble. “We are racing against time in the hope of rescuing as many people as possible,” Rodriguez said.

The earthquakes were both shallow, occurring at a depth of just 10 km, allowing much of their energy to be released near the surface. The two strong shocks struck less than a minute apart, while repeated aftershocks have increased the risk of secondary building collapses.

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The epicenters’ proximity to Caracas, one of the country’s most densely populated areas, further amplified its destruction.

Experts have noted that Venezuela has experienced no major earthquakes for roughly half a century, leaving many residents with limited disaster preparedness.

Years of underinvestment in infrastructure have also heightened concerns over the vulnerability of aging buildings to strong seismic activity.

Rodriguez has introduced three key measures for rescue and reconstruction efforts after two devastating earthquakes struck the country’s northern regions.

The acting president has ordered mobilising debris-removal equipment from private companies, establishing a 200-million-USD assistance fund, and providing special credit lines to affected business owners, as essential measures in response to the powerful earthquakes unseen over decades in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, the country is taking necessary steps to coordinate international assistance, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Thursday. At least a dozen countries from the region and other parts of the world have expressed solidarity and offered assistance.