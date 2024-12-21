Death toll in Jaipur LPG tanker crash rises to 14

Jaipur: The death toll in the LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway rose to 14 on Saturday, an official said here.

He said more than 30 people who suffered burn injuries in the massive crash are undergoing treatment.

“Five charred bodies were received yesterday. Eight others have died. A total of 14 deaths have been reported so far. Twenty-seven patients are admitted to SMS hospital and undergoing treatment. Seven are on ventilator support,” Dr Sushil Bhati, Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital Superintendent, said.

He added that the body of one more victim was taken to another hospital.

Five bodies are yet to be identified, Bhati said.

A truck hit the LPG tanker on the highway in the Bhankrota area in the early hours of Friday, sparking a massive fire that engulfed more than 35 vehicles.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said on Friday that the condition of about half of the injured was “very critical”.

Most of the people injured in the accident are admitted to the ‘Burn Unit’ of the SMS Hospital here.