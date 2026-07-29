Death toll in Japan earthquake rises to 13, search continues

Yame (Japan): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said 13 people have been found dead after a powerful quake shook part of southwestern Japan, and rescue work was continuing on Wednesday morning, July 29, for the missing.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kumamoto area on the southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon.

“There are people who are still waiting to be rescued, and it’s a race against time,” Takaichi said. “We will go all out to find and rescue as many people as we can.”

This aerial image shows a collapsed chimney at the Nippon Paper Industries Co.’s Yatsushiro factory on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.AP/PTI

Takaichi offered her condolences to the victims and sympathy to their relatives, while urging those affected by the quake to take care of themselves in the hot weather.

Japan’s Self-Defence Forces joined rescue workers in the search and rescue operations at a badly damaged shopping mall and were delivering water, food and other necessities to the hard-hit areas, she said.

The quake collapsed the second floor of the Aeon Mall in Kashima Town, trapping people, according to the fire department in the prefectural capital of Kumamoto.

A chimney collapsed at the Nippon Paper Industries Co.’s Yatsushiro factory, trapping people under the debris, the Kumamoto emergency team said.

The affected area is about 900 kilometres (540 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

The roof and wall of a building are seen fallen, a day after an earthquake in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (AP/PTI)

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said major public facilities or infrastructure were not damaged, and the Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were found at three nearby nuclear power plants.

Kyodo News said a hospital in the city of Yatsushiro took in about 40 people with injuries, and about 50 others were taken to a hospital in Kumamoto city.

Many major manufacturers in Kyushu suspended operations on Tuesday but found no major damage and planned to resume work the next day.

The runway at Aso Kumamoto Airport was closed, with no immediate word on when it would resume operations.

This aerial image shows the damaged AEON Mall after an earthquake in Kashima, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. AP/PTI

A train derailed and fell on its side at Yatsushiro station, and stone walls were damaged at Kumamoto Castle, a main tourist destination that was badly damaged in the 2016 quake and is still being repaired, Kyodo said.

“The shaking reminded me of the Kumamoto quake (10 years ago) and I was frightened,” said Hiroki Shimoda, an official at Mifune town hall, who saw roof tiles of nearby homes crash to the ground. Kumamoto was hit with a deadly quake in 2016 that killed at least 50 people.

A mini truck is crushed by a fallen part of a pachinko parlour building, a day after the earthquake, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. AP/PTI



Shinji Kiyomoto with the Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to be cautious over the next two to three days due to potential aftershocks.