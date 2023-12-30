Death toll in largest air attack on Ukraine rises to 30

Kyiv: The death toll from the largest air attack on Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has risen to 30, with more than 160 people injured, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

At least 53 people have been rescued from the debris of the buildings that were damaged in the attack on Friday morning, Klymenko said on Friday in a post on Telegram.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Russia launched a record 158 drones and missiles against Ukraine, and 115 of them were intercepted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, and industrial and military facilities were attacked during the air strike, it added.

In Kiev, nine people were confirmed dead and 28 others wounded, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Most casualties occurred when a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskiy district caught fire after being hit by fragments of an intercepted missile.

Heavy casualties were also reported in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, southern cities of Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, and the eastern city of Kharkiv.