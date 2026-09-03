Death toll rises to 1,252 in Nepal amid threats of fresh floods

Kathmandu: The death toll due to the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,252 on Thursday, September 3, as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, while risks of fresh floods loomed due to incessant rainfall in the upstream areas of the Bhotekoshi River.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.

As the upstream areas of the Bhotekoshi River are continuously receiving rainfall on Thursday, there is the possibility of rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, as well as small rivers and rivulets flowing through Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, said Saraswati Bishta, a technician at the Flood Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

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Mid-level risk associated with flash floods

People residing in the surrounding areas and downstream of the river are urged to remain vigilant, she said.

Residents pull a newly installed zipline to help people commute across the Trishuli river in the aftermath of flash floods at Bidur in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (Source: AP)

Family members perform rituals amid rain during symbolic funerals of their loved ones, who are flood victims still reported missing, in accordance with Nepali Hindu rites, at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (Source: PTI)

There is a middle-level risk associated with flash floods in rivers situated in various districts, mainly those in the hilly region, including Taplejung, Panchthar, Terhathum, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Okhaldhunga, Udaypur, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahu, Lamjung, Manang, Mustang, Myagdi, Kaski, Syangja, Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Similarly, rivers situated in mountain regions, including Kalikot, Humla, Jumla, Dailekh, Darchula, and Baitadi districts, are also swelling, resulting in risks associated with flash floods, she added.

Death toll on Chinese side rises

According to the data released by Nepal Police on Thursday, 355 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan district, 218 from Nawalparasi East, 208 from Nawalparasi West, including 18 recovered from India and handed over to Nawalparasi West, and 177 from Nuwakot.

Personnel clad in PPE suits carry the body of a flood victim on a stretcher as wrapped bodies lie on stretchers outside the Pashupatinath Electric Crematorium, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept 2, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Similarly, 127 bodies were recovered from Rasuwa district, 69 from Gorkha, 60 from Dhading and 38 from Tahanu.

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On the Chinese side, the death toll in the flash flood that struck Gyirong county in Tibet near the Nepal border has increased to 21, with 541 others still missing as of Wednesday.

The joint rescue teams led by the Nepal Army have continued their search and rescue efforts on the ninth day, on Thursday, with the number of missing people estimated at 4,875.

Betrawati: A view of damaged and half-buried buildings under silt and debris following devastating flash floods, in Betrawati, Nuwakot district, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. The flash floods and subsequent mudslides triggered by torrential rainfall caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure across the region. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI09_02_2026_000326B)

The floods have changed the landscape of the valleys of Rasuwa and Nuwakot, with helicopter pilots relying on their own discipline and judgement to navigate the steep terrain because riverbanks and familiar landmarks have disappeared, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday, September 2, said the disaster’s link to climate change must be strongly raised with the international community.

Addressing the House of Representatives, PM Shah said the scale and nature of the disaster raised serious questions about the growing risks faced by people living in the Himalayan region due to climate change.

Families of those missing are creating funeral effigies and performing their final rites. Dozens of such effigies were cremated in a mass funeral at Pashupati Aryaghat on Wednesday.

A family member mourns during a symbolic funeral of his loved one, who is a flood victim still reported missing, in accordance with Nepali Hindu rites, at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (Source: PTI)

A family member makes a representational effigy of a loved one, who is a flood victim still reported missing, in accordance with Nepali Hindu rites, at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Meanwhile, around 100 Nepalese nationals have been missing in Tibet following the devastating flash floods, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri has said.

Around 3,000 Nepalese nationals who entered Tibet for pilgrimage and business purposes were stranded in Tibet.

More than 2,500 of them have safely returned to Nepal through Hilsa and Tatopani border points, said Chhetri, adding that some of them also returned by air.

There are still around 1,500 Nepalese nationals stranded at the Kerung border point of Tibet. Officials of the two countries are holding consultations regarding ways to evacuate them safely to Nepal, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.