Debt-ridden Siddipet couple die by suicide, leave 3-year-old daughter behind

Hyderabad: Unable to repay financial debt, a couple in Telangana’s Siddipet district died by suicide by consuming poison on Sunday, December 21.

Vadlakonda Sriharsha, 32, and Rukmini, 25, ran a clothing store at Dacharam village in Bejjanki mandal. They lived in a rented room with their three-year-old daughter, Haripriya.

Due to the couple’s financial instability, Sriharsha took loans from people. However, he was unable to repay them and was constantly harassed.

On Sunday morning, the couple consumed poison and reportedly gave some to their child. Neighbours discovered the tragedy only after hearing Haripriya’s cries. While Rukmini had died, Sriharsha was breathing heavily and rushed to the government hospital.

However, Sriharsha succumbed during treatment. The bodies have been shifted to Karimnagar for treatment. Haripriya is currently under treatment.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

