Eight months into marriage, woman beaten to death over dowry in Tandur

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a woman was beaten to death by her husband in Tandur district after constant torture for dowry just eight months into their wedding.

After being in a relationship, Paramesh, 28, and Anusha, 22, were married with the consent of both families. Her family had paid Rs 1.11 lakh as dowry.

However, within three months of their marriage, Paramesh and his mother Lalamma started demanding additional dowry. Police said that Anusha faced domestic violence from her husband and her mother-in-law would constantly rebuke her cooking.

As the harassment of beatings escalated, Paramesh’s father Mogilaiah dropped an injured Anusha at her maternal home on December 15.

Anusha’s family decided to take her to the hospital. On December 18, three days later, as they were leaving for the hospital, Paramesh approached them and insisted, even as Anusha and her mother objected, The News Minute (TNM) reported.

However, he took her by force.

“He took her to two hospitals, and both told him that they would have to treat it as a medico-legal case and involve the police. He then took her home and asked her to open the door. When she refused, they had an argument, and she flung the keys away. He then slapped her, kicked her, and then grabbed a stick and hit her on the head six times until she collapsed,” Tandur deputy superintendent of police Narsingh Yadaiah was quoted by TNM.

Anusha was immediately taken to the hospital but succumbed on the way.

A CCTV footage has emerged showing an angry Paramesh shoving his wife’s head to the wall, dragging, kicking and then hitting her incessantly with a stick. A passerby woman tried to help but he continued the assault till she collapsed.

As per the police, Paramesh’s family owns about 10 acres of land. “His mother kept taunting they could have got more dowry if he had married someone else,” Yadaiah said.

Anusha had refrained from filing a police complaint, fearing repercussions.

Paramesh and his parents have been arrested by the Vikarabad police. He has been charged with Section 101 (murder), Section 80 (dowry death), and Section 85 (husband subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the BNS.

Further investigations are on.

Siasat.com has not published the CCTV video due to its graphic content.