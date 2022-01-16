Deccan Heritage Academy expresses its shock over fire at Secunderabad Club

The heritage building housing the historic Secunderabad Club, established in the British era, carefully and aesthetically maintained, was given heritage status by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority in 2017.

The Club is established in 1878. It has its unique Qualities, Antique Collections and Facilities in the Club apart from others. One time it was the highest Flag Pole in town. The Salar Jung I, Mir Turab Ali Khan, who served as the prime minister of the Nizam, used to stay her during his hunting trips. Some of the trees growing on campus, are over 100 years old and still proudly play host to a variety of chirping birds, making the club an oasis of calm in the middle of the hustle-bustle of the busy city. The Secunderabad Club is one of the few Clubs in the world which has its own Sailing Annexe.

As a Civil Engineer and heritage conservationist & Urban planner,request the Managing Committee of the Club to restore it to the normal glory and also the State Government to take necessary steps to conserve the heritage building.

Specially trees which were effected by fire need to be addressed immediately