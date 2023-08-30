Decision on INDIA alliance convenor to be taken tomorrow: Lalu Prasad

The third meeting of opposition parties is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 31

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 30th August 2023 3:00 pm IST
Lalu sentenced 5-year jail, Rs 60 L fine in 5th fodder scam case
Lalu Prasad

Mumbai: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has reached Mumbai to take part in the meeting of opposition parties, said a decision regarding the appointment of a national convener for the INDIA bloc will be taken on Thursday.

“It will be decided tomorrow,” Lalu Yadav said answering a query.

“The agenda will be to make preparations for the times ahead. Elections are approaching. If candidates have to be decided, we need to sit together,” he added.

MS Education Academy

The third meeting of opposition parties is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The opposition parties held the second meeting in Bengaluru and decided to call their alliance INDIA. 

Lalu Prasad Yadav along with his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav reached Mumbai ahead of the meeting.

Before his departure to Mumbai, Lalu Yadav used Bihari slang to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the opposition parties were working to oust the BJP-led government.  ” Mumbai mein Narendra Modi ke nareti (throat) pe chadhne jaa rahe hain humlog. Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye hain hum, hatana hai,” he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took a dig at Lalu Prasad and said he was not doing anything out of national interest but to make his son Chief Minister after Nitish Kumar.

“…Those who use such language are given a reply by the public. Politically speaking, the public gave a reply in 2014 and 2019. You are sitting with those who filed a case against you. Lalu Yadav is not doing anything out of national interest or state interest, he is doing everything to make his son the CM after Nitish Kumar. That is why he has forged this unholy alliance…,” Joshi said.

INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition was convened in Patna in June and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17,18. The Mumbai meet is being hosted by the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Opposition parties will unveil the logo for the bloc on September 1 at 10:30 in the morning.

MVA will hold a press conference on August 30 at 4 pm. An informal meeting of the opposition bloc is scheduled at 6:30 pm on August 31.

Uddhav Thackeray will host a dinner for opposition leaders on August 31.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 30th August 2023 3:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button