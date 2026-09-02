Decision soon on Konda Surekha’s disciplinary notice: Congress

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership is expected to take a decision soon on the notice issued to Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha by the disciplinary committee of state Congress over her daughter’s critical remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders.

Revanth, his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Surekha and other key leaders met AICC leadership in Delhi during the last two days.

Amid speculation that Surekha could be removed from the state cabinet, Goud told reporters that he, Revanth Reddy and AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan apprised the AICC leaders on the issue concerning Surekha.

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“AICC will take the final decision on the matter,” he said.

Surekha, who met AICC leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Meenakshi Natarajan, said she presented her version to them.

Speaking to reporters, Surekha said she and her husband belong to two backward castes that account for 16 per cent of the state’s population.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments on ‘Manusmriti’ and ‘patriarchy’, Surekha said her daughter Sushmita, who is married, is independent and that she has no authority to stop her daughter.

Noting that she has been performing well as a minister and faced no allegations of corruption, the minister said she urged the party leadership to let her continue in the cabinet.

Pointing to the demand by several Congress MLAs to initiate disciplinary action against her for not condemning her daughter’s remarks against the CM and others, Surekha said none of the MLAs spoke voluntarily and that “somebody” was behind them.

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Asked who was behind the MLAs, she refused to divulge any names; she declined to name anyone, saying it would lead to a controversy.

She also sought disciplinary action against MLAs who spoke against her. “Congress should also look at who is behind the MLAs.”

Surekha also found fault with the notice being issued to her by the disciplinary committee.

The minister said she has sent emails to top leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She gave the same mail by hand to Kharge.

Asked if she supported her daughter’s comments, Surekha replied that her daughter was independent and that she should not be made responsible for the comments.

The disciplinary committee of the state Congress had recently issued a notice to Surekha over her daughter’s criticism against the CM and other leaders.

Surekha had mentioned that the comments made by her daughter were her personal and that she should not be linked to them.

The disciplinary committee recommended that the party leadership take tough action against Surekha and another leader in a different matter.