Decoding trend of perfume recreation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has always been a city steeped in aromatic history. Lined up on the circular arms of Moazzam Jahi Market’s arcades or peppered in and around the kamans of Charminar, traditional attar shops are a common sight in the city. These shops are a vibrant testament to the city’s rich perfume heritage, serving generation after generation.

However, as consumers continue to be captivated by the allure of luxury brands, these storied walls are witnessing a revolution. Local perfumers are now stepping up to skillfully recreate high-end perfumes, allowing customers to indulge without the premium price tag.

From Faint Whiffs to Obsession

“When we started 10 years ago, Hyderabad’s perfume market was much smaller than it is today. There was limited awareness about branded perfumes, and knowledge of perfume-making was even scarcer. If a customer wanted something premium, they would usually turn to Ajmal, which was one of the few available options in the city. For those on a tighter budget, Moazzam Jahi Market was their go-to,” explained Urooj Ahmed Khan, Managing Director of Al Haramain Perfumes.

Al Haramain takes pride in bridging this gap between luxury and affordable fragrances through its showrooms. Today, the brand is a household name in Hyderabad, boasting four branches, including one at the prestigious Falaknuma Palace.

As the demand for premium fragrances continues to grow, newer names in the perfume industry are also making their mark. Toufeeq Ahmed, for instance, founded Perfume Valley three years ago in Hyderabad, drawing on decades of experience from his family’s 42-year-old perfume business in Saudi Arabia.

“When I shifted to Hyderabad from KSA, I realized that consumers were not too big on perfumes. The fragrance market was small and was heavily depended on deodorants. Moreover, many perfume enthusiasts were always obsessed with the fragrances of the Middle East. So I opened shop to give Hyderabadi consumers a taste of quality and richness,” Toufeeq shared with Siasat.com. Now, Perfume Valley has two branches in the city.

Art of Perfume Duplication

“We believe that fragrance is an emotion that gets connected with your memory and everyone wants to keep special memories close. That is what inspired us to delve into the art of perfume recreation, allowing customers to cherish their special moments through fragrance,” said Syed Abdul Salaam, co-founder of Walker Perfumes, a 5-month-old startup in Hyderabad.

“Whenever a customer comes to us with a request to recreate a luxury brand, mostly we buy the original perfume, smell it, and recreate it. But sometimes we also get customers who want to modify a perfume and because we understand the taste of Hyderabadis, we correctly incorporate traditional Hyderabadi notes in it. These modified perfumes have been a big hit among our customers, so far,” Salaam explains.

Walker Perfumes

Perfume Valley’s Toufeeq has also embraced innovation in the realm of perfume recreation. Recognizing the demand for authenticity and quality, he started importing the same raw materials used in luxury perfumes to do in-house cloning. “By sourcing these high-quality ingredients and offering clones, we can provide our customers an authentic fragrance experience at a more affordable price point,” Toufeeq explains, “We also have a make-your-own-fragrance section in our store that allows customers to create something unique for themselves.”

Moreover, Urooj emphasizes that it is a common misconception that perfumers can simply smell and recreate a fragrance. While having a good sense of smell helps in understanding the fragrance profile, the actual process is far more intricate. Most of their skilled perfumers are located outside India and are involved in the formulation of high-end brands like Dior. Al Haramain sources their formulas from these expert perfumers, primarily based in Spain, ensuring that they deliver high-quality recreations.

Additionally, both Toufeeq and Urooj note that increasing the concentration of fragrance in inspired versions can make them more long-lasting than the original perfumes. This feature has made inspired fragrances increasingly attractive to consumers, drawing them towards these affordable and quality alternatives.

Sought-After Luxury Scents

As the trend of perfume recreation continues to grow, certain luxury brands have become particularly sought after by consumers. According to Toufeeq, customers often come looking for recreated versions based on current trends and popular figures.

“For instance, after Shah Rukh Khan‘s viral interview where he mentioned using Dunhill and Diptyque, people went gaga over those fragrances,” Toufeeq explains. “However, we always ensure to educate our customers about what suits them individually, regardless of what a celebrity uses. Shah Rukh Khan mixes both perfumes, but that combination may not work for everyone. So, we help our customers layer their perfumes to find their perfect match.”

Urooj also agrees that customer preferences shift with trends. “A few years back, brands like Armani and Gucci were the most sought after. Now, as people become more educated about perfumes, they are increasingly demanding niche brands like Tom Ford, Xerjoff, Creed, and Bulgari.” This evolution in consumer knowledge and preference reflects a growing appreciation for unique and high-quality fragrances in Hyderabad’s perfume market.

Salaam adds that there is no single brand dominating the market. “While we do receive the most orders for YSL and Dior, I believe that people are exploring the perfume market like never before. As the quality of life in Hyderabad improves, residents are becoming more inclined to explore, thus these recreated versions have a bright future ahead.”