Deepak Chaurasia eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has been the talk of the town for many reasons. Fans are particularly enjoying the show, thanks to the dynamic hosting of Anil Kapoor. This week, the contestants nominated for elimination were Sana Makbul, Luv Kataria, Adnaan Shaikh, Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sana Sultan.

The latest update from a reliable source, The Khabri, confirms that Deepak Chaurasia has been voted out of the show. This elimination didn’t come as a shock to many viewers, who had anticipated Deepak’s departure after the nomination list was released. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts and reactions to the latest twist in the show.

Exclusive and Confirmed #DeepakChauarsia has been ELIMINATED from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 20, 2024

As always, the excitement in Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to build. What new surprises are in store?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.