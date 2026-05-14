Deepam in puja room sparks fire at apartment complex in Hyderabad

The accident occurred on the fourth floor of Trident Namishree apartment at around 6:25 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th May 2026 9:51 pm IST
Deepam in puja room sparks fire at apartment complex in Hyderabad
Deepam in puja room sparks fire at apartment complex in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A deepam kept in the puja room sparked a fire at an apartment complex in Vanasthalipuram on Thursday, May 14. Fortunately, the fire was contained to a single flat and did not spread. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The accident occurred on the fourth floor of Trident Namishree apartment at around 6:25 pm. “The family had gone out after lighting the deepam in the puja room, soon sparking a fire. The puja room and the kitchen next to it were completely damaged,” an official from Hayathnagar fire station told Siasat.com.

The total damages are estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th May 2026 9:51 pm IST

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