Deepam in puja room sparks fire at apartment complex in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A deepam kept in the puja room sparked a fire at an apartment complex in Vanasthalipuram on Thursday, May 14. Fortunately, the fire was contained to a single flat and did not spread. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The accident occurred on the fourth floor of Trident Namishree apartment at around 6:25 pm. “The family had gone out after lighting the deepam in the puja room, soon sparking a fire. The puja room and the kitchen next to it were completely damaged,” an official from Hayathnagar fire station told Siasat.com.

The total damages are estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh.