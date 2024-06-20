Deepika, Big B, Prabhas steal hearts with cute moment at ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ event

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a cute moment at the pre-release event for Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

Held in Mumbai, the event brought together the film’s leading actors, including Kamal Haasan, to discuss their roles and experiences on set.

A trending video from the event captures Amitabh Bachchan playfully teasing his ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ co-star Prabhas for assisting Deepika Padukone down the stairs.

The incident took place as Prabhas helped Deepika Padukone off the stage to her seat, prompting Amitabh Bachchan to embrace Prabhas from behind, resulting in a charming moment shared by the two.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a black dress, while her co-stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan also donned black outfits. Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati, who is not part of the film, were also present at the event.

Ahead of the pre-release event for Nag Ashwin’s highly awaited film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in Mumbai, Deepika shared glimpses of her baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Deepika dropped a series of blurry, monochrome pictures, showcasing her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. She completed the look with high heels and jewellery.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ on Monday, unveiled ‘Bhairava anthem’ from the film.

The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits.

Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well. Sharing a teaser of the song, Diljit on Sunday took to Instagram and wrote, “Bhairva Anthem Coming Soon PANJAB X SOUTH Panjabi Aa Gaye OYE.. Darling @actorprabhas.”

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas’s character Bhairava in the film.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, ‘Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, “Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama.” (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 27.