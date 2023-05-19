Deepika Padukone demands BOMB for her 2nd project in south

Hyderbad: Deepika Padukone has been spreading her wings, achieving so much in life, and leaving her mark everywhere. After spreading magic in Bollywood and Hollywood, she is now gearing up for her Tollywood debut. As the fans are going gaga on her southern debut, with the talented cast and crew of ‘Project K,’ there is a lot of buzz going around her second movie in the southern industry.

As per the latest buzz, the actress is rumoured to have been considered for the upcoming film with Tamil star Simbu. But wait, there’s more! Brace yourselves for the bombshell news that has sent shockwaves through the south film industry. Latest buzz suggests that Deepika has thrown everyone off guard with her unexpected demands to accept the film.

The legendary actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan himself is producing this magnum opus under his prestigious ‘Raj Kamal International banner’.

Sources reveal that Deepika Padukone, who is one of the highest paid female stars in Hindi film industry, has asked for a staggering sum of Rs 30 crore to share the screen with Simbu, leaving the filmmakers stunned. But that’s not all—brace yourself for the jaw-dropping list of expenses she has put forward! Luxury knows no bounds for this glamorous superstar. Deepika has demanded a lavish accommodation arrangement in a high-end hotel (5-star hotels), going so far as to request that the entire floor be booked exclusively for her during the shooting days, according to buzzing rumours.

As if that weren’t enough, Deepika’s travel expenses and her entourage’s costs are no small matter either. She knows how to make a grand entrance and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure her comfort and convenience throughout the filming process.

If Simbu and his team adhere to the demands of Deepika, this pair may create history, and no one wants to miss a single frame of this blockbuster film!