Deepika Padukone dons chic red gown for Day 3 at Cannes 2022

Cannes: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is one of the jury members at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, opted for a chic red gown on the third day of the event.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor took to her Instagram handle and posted stories showcasing her look.

Deepika’s blazing red Louis Vuitton dress featured a plunging neckline, which she paired with a diamond neckpiece, red lipstick, dollops of mascara and a tied-up hairdo.

Earlier on Day 2, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, the actor had donned a formal black outfit. There she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way.

“I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it,” she said.

On the festival’s opening day Deepika had worn a shimmery-golden black Sabyasachi saree.