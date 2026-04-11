Hyderabad: Director Atlee Kumar’s upcoming film Raaka is already creating massive buzz even before its release. Starring Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is reportedly made on a huge budget of around Rs 1000 crore.

While the scale of the film is grabbing attention, it is the reported remuneration of the actresses that has sparked fresh discussion about pay disparity in the industry.

Deepika Padukone’s Salary

According to reports, Deepika Padukone is said to be earning around Rs 25 crore for her role in Raaka.

Despite being one of the biggest stars in Bollywood with global recognition, her pay is significantly lower compared to her male co-star. Reports suggest she is earning nearly seven times less than Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Salary

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently one of the most in-demand actresses across industries, is reportedly being paid around Rs 5 crore for the film.

This places her earnings far below Deepika’s, even though she has delivered major hits and built a strong pan-India presence in recent years.

A Clear Gap Between Leading Ladies

The comparison between Deepika and Rashmika highlights a noticeable gap even among top actresses. While Deepika earns five times more than Rashmika, both are still significantly behind the male lead in terms of remuneration.

This situation once again brings attention to the ongoing debate about pay parity in Indian cinema.

About the Film Raaka

Raaka is expected to be a high-concept action entertainer backed by Sun Pictures. Allu Arjun is reportedly playing multiple roles, including a cop and a unique half-human character, adding to the film’s curiosity factor.

The film is currently in production and is expected to wrap up by the end of 2026.