Deepika Padukone pens sweet birthday wish for sister Anisha

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone on Thursday penned down a sweet birthday wish for her sister Anisha Padukone.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a post which she captioned, “Happy Birthday! @anishapadukone.”

The post reads, “If you have nothing in life but a loving sister, you are richer than you know.”

Deepika and Anisha are the daughters of the former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone.

The ‘Piku’ actor shares snaps with her sister on different occasions on her social media.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ opposite actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film was declared a blockbuster hit and has minted Rs 634 crore, Gross, Worldwide in its first week.

Deepika, recently at a ‘Pathaan’ success event spoke about her chemistry with Shah Rukh, saying, “In all the films that we have worked on, we have a very good relationship which reflects on screen. There is a lot of respect between us.”

She will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s next aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’, opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from that, she also has a Pan India film ‘Project K’ along with south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and ‘The Intern’ in her kitty.