Deepika Padukone rakes in big bucks with Tollywood Debut

Hyderabad: Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone is about to take the cinema world by storm with her upcoming Tollywood film, Project K. She’s a rock star who isn’t afraid to break boundaries and set higher standards with each project she commits to.

Deepika Padukone’s Remuneration For Project K

This is Deepika Padukone’s debut in the Tollywood industry, and she’s already making waves with her jaw-dropping remuneration of over Rs 10 crore for her role. Producers are clearly willing to pay high for her talent and the celebrity status she carries along.

But that’s not all; Deepika will be seen alongside the one and only Amitabh Bachchan and South India’s heartthrob, Prabhas! With a director like Nag Ashwin at the helm, this is a terrific blockbuster hit.

Speaking about her other projects, Deepika will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Fighter,’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and ‘The Intern’.



