Deepika Padukone returns to screens with 2 iconic re-releases

Mumbai: This is an era of Bollywood like never before. While new films are setting fresh benchmarks, re-releases are adding a unique charm to the theatrical experience. These re-released films not only bring nostalgia with fan-favorite stories but also highlight how actors have portrayed some truly iconic characters throughout their careers. While audiences have witnessed many remarkable characters returning to the big screen, Deepika Padukone is one actress who has truly ruled 2025 with the re-release of two of her most memorable roles—Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Rani Sa / Padmavati from Padmaavat.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released in theaters on January 3, 2025, and audiences wholeheartedly welcomed the return of Deepika as Naina Talwar. Her character once again resonated with viewers, reaffirming how she has left an enduring mark with this role. However, the excitement doesn’t end here. Up next, audiences are set to witness yet another stellar performance from the actress—Rani Sa / Padmavati from Padmaavat, which is slated for re-release on February 6, 2025.

It is truly remarkable to see how Deepika has delivered such iconic characters, capturing both hearts and the box office with these re-releases. This only solidifies her stature as the Queen of Bollywood. Even with her past performances, she continues to rule theaters, proving the undeniable recall value of her characters.

While theaters have already witnessed the magic of Naina Talwar, it’s now time for them to echo with the regal presence of Rani Sa as Padmaavat returns to the big screen on 6th February.