Deepika Padukone’s 1st statement after quitting 2 big Telugu films

Hyderabad: IMDb has released a special report titled 25 Years of Indian Cinema (2000–2025). The analysis covered 130 movies, choosing the top five from each year. Shah Rukh Khan leads the list with 20 titles, followed by Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan with 11 each. Deepika Padukone secured the fourth spot with 10 films, placing her ahead of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, and Alia Bhatt.

Deepika’s Response

Reacting to the honour, Deepika shared that she has always chosen a difficult path to challenge the status quo. According to latest IMDb report, she said, “The faith my family, fans and collaborators have had in me, have also empowered me to make the choices and decisions that I have, hopefully forever altering the path those after me will tread. IMDb’s Report on 25 Years of Indian Cinema further validates and strengthens my belief that honesty, authenticity and resilience matter, and that by being true to your core beliefs with consistency, change is possible.”

Exit from Spirit and Kalki 2

Her remarks come shortly after her exit from two big projects, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD 2. Reports say she demanded shorter workdays, higher pay, and specific crew support. These conditions reportedly did not sit well with the makers. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of Spirit, even shared a cryptic post that many believe was aimed at her.

Despite the controversies, Deepika’s popularity remains intact. She was last seen in Singham Again and will next star alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in King. She is also preparing for a new action drama with Allu Arjun.