Deepika Padukone’s baby bump spotted, is she in Hyderabad?

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on cloud nine as they are gearing up to embrace parenthood for the first time.

In a heartwarming announcement back in February, Deepika Padukone shared the delightful news of her pregnancy, leaving fans pleasantly surprised and overjoyed. It was reported that the actress had taken a break from the work and might bounce back only after her delivery which is in September.

However, her recent appearances have sparked a frenzy on social media.

Deepika Padukone Spotted Shooting For Singham Again

Photos of Deepika Padukone donning her baby bump while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated film, ‘Singham Again,’ have taken the internet by storm. Clad in a police uniform, with a chic bun and stylish sunglasses, Deepika exudes power and grace in the snapshots, hinting at an intense sequence in the film. Director Rohit Shetty can also be seen providing instructions.

The filming of ‘Singham Again’ was underway in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City a few weeks ago, where all the stars, including Kareena Kapoor, were spotted. Is the filming still happening in Hyderabad? Is mommy-to-be Deepika in the city for the shoot? There is no clarification on this yet.

It seems like DP is finishing off her commitments before her second trimester.

In the film, Deepika Padukone is set to portray the character of ‘Shakti Shetty,’ a ‘brutal, violent’ lady cop. Alongside the actress, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles.

With its star-studded lineup and intense storyline, ‘Singham Again’ is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15.