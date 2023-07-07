Deepika, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan to launch ‘Project K’ at San Diego Comic-Con

Mumbai: There’s good news for Bollywood lovers who have been waiting for a long to get an update on Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas-starrer ‘Project K’.

According to Variety, the hugely anticipated Indian big-budget sci-fi film will unveil exclusive footage in the presence of talent at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19.

On July 20, the film’s team will host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Deepika, Prabhas and Haasan during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed, Variety reported.

Interestingly, the stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s largest stage.

“This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film,” the producers said in a statement.

Director Ashwin also expressed excitement.

He said, “We are thrilled to present ‘Project K”s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India’s storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for ‘Project K’ will be found.”

Disha Patani is also a part of ‘Project K’.