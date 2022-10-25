Deepika, Ranveer spark separation rumors again, know why

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always been one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. They never fail to dish out couple goals. DeepVeer’s romantic photos and their social media PDA often leaves fans swooning over them. A few weeks ago, speculations of ‘all is not well’ in the couple’s marriage surfaced online. However, both the actors rubbished all the reports as they praised each other in separate interviews.

And now, fresh rumours of their separation have been doing rounds on internet considering the fact that the couple has not been spotted together for a long time now. Deepika and Ranveer’s absence at Bollywood’s Diwali parties has sparked speculations about the trouble in their paradise. Fans have now gotten suspicious about their relationship once again.

Ranveer not being around with Deepika during festive time seems a bit off, as we know the ‘Gully Boy’ is a person who values being with family and having his loved ones around during special occasions. However, looks like there’s no truth to the speculations as Ranveer’s adorable comment on Deepika’s Diwali post just shuts them all.

Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Abu Dhabi, for a UFC fight. Deepika, on the other hand, is busy shooting for her upcoming projects.

On the professional front, the actor has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He is also working with Alia Bhatt on Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar. Deepika Padukone has Fighter and Pathaan in her kitty.