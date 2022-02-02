Deepika to Priyanka: 5 actresses who aced hijab looks on screen

Priyanka Chopra

In 2011’s black comedy film ‘7 Khoon Maaf’ international star Priyanka Chopra played the lead role of an Anglo-Indian woman, Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes who kills all her six husbands. Sussanna was seen in burqa and a hijab when she marries her third husband Wasiullah Khan played by Irrfan Khan.

Image Source: Twitter

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt played a role of sharp, ambitious and resilient Muslim girl in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 directorial Gully Boy which features Ranveer Singh in the male lead role. In the movie, Alia managed to ace the perfect hijab looks over her casual kurta and jeans.

Image Source: Screengrab from YouTube

Alia Bhatt

In Meghana Gulzar’s 2018 release ‘Raazi’, Alia Bhatt was seen playing a Kashmiri spy, Sehmat. She wore a burqa in quite many scenes in the movie which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the male lead.

Image Source: Screengrab from YouTube

Shraddha Kapoor

The 2017 biopic Haseena Parkar is an elaborate courtroom drama, where Aapa Haseena, played by Shraddha Kapoor, defends her brother Dawood, played by her real-life bhai Siddhant Kapoor.

Image Source: Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was seen in a burqa for one of the scenes in her debut film Om Shanti Om which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the male lead role.

Image Source: IMdb

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Imran Khan disguised themselves as a Muslim couple in Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2011 directorial Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Katrina effortlessly aced her burqa look on screen.

Image Source: YouTube

Konkona Sen Sharma

In Alankrita Shrivastava’s film Lipstick Under My Burkha, Konkona Sen Sharma essayed a burqa-clad house-wife Shireen Aslam. The film which was released in 2016 also featured Plabita Borthakur, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles.