DeepMind’s next AI system to eclipse OpenAI’s ChatGPT

San Francisco: DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has said that google-owned artificial intelligence (AI) company is working on a new AI system named ‘Gemini’ which will be more capable than that behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

According to Hassabis, the engineers are using techniques from the AI programme AlphaGo — which was the first to defeat a champion human player of the board game Go — to make Gemini, reports Wired.

Gemini is still in development and is a large language model (LLM) that works with text and is similar to GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT.

“At a high level you can think of Gemini as combining some of the strengths of AlphaGo-type systems with the amazing language capabilities of the large models,” Hassabis said.

“We also have some new innovations that are going to be pretty interesting.”

This new AI system was first teased at Google’s developer conference last month, when the company announced the new AI projects.

Gemini is still being developed, which will take several months, according to Hassabis.

Moreover, it could cost tens or hundreds of millions of dollars.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had said in April that creating GPT-4 cost more than $100 million.

“When Gemini is complete it could play a major role in Google’s response to the competitive threat posed by ChatGPT and other generative AI technology,” the report said.

“In 2014, DeepMind was acquired by Google after demonstrating striking results from software that used reinforcement learning to master simple video games,” it added.