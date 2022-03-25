Delegate meets Harish Rao for free TET, DSC coaching to Urdu medium students

Siddipet: A delegation of Jamiatul ulema Hind (JUH) led by Hafiz Mohammed Abdul Sami met the minister for finance and health T Harish Rao to demand free coaching for Urdu medium boys and girls preparing for TET and DSC exams.

The delegation also demanded an Urdu Medium Primary School in Nagar KCR as in view of a large number of Urdu speaking population, there is an urgent need for setting up a primary school in order not to deprive many students of the education.

The minister assured the delegation to solve these issues.

The members of the JUH were Abdul Qayyum Mujeeb, Tanzilur Rahman, Alimuddin, Mirza Afsar Baig, Mohammed Abdul Zahur, Mohammed Asif and others