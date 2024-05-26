Seven newborns die in fire at east Delhi children’s hospital

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a children’s hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said on Sunday.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the children’s hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, he said.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a baby care centre in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OFvb5Tjpra — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2024

A senior police officer said the fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital and its adjacent building at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

The babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to another hospital.

While six babies were declared brought dead, one died during treatment, the officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to the GTB Hospital for postmortem.

Police said action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital identified as Naveen Kichi.