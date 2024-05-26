Seven newborns die in fire at east Delhi children’s hospital

"A fire call from Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of Vivek Vihar area was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched," Garg said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 26th May 2024 10:00 am IST
A fire broke out in a baby care center in Vivek Vihar
A fire broke out in a baby care center in Vivek Vihar- X, @siddhantvm

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a children’s hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said on Sunday.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the children’s hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

MS Education Academy

Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, he said.

Also Read
Gujarat: Children among 16 killed in Rajkot game zone fire

A senior police officer said the fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital and its adjacent building at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

The babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to another hospital.

While six babies were declared brought dead, one died during treatment, the officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to the GTB Hospital for postmortem.

Police said action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital identified as Naveen Kichi.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 26th May 2024 10:00 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button