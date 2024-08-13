Delhi AIIMS warns resident doctors against protest on campus

New Delhi: The AIIMS Delhi has warned their protesting resident doctors against holding any demonstration on or around the hospital campus stating it was in violation of High Court directions and amounts to contempt of court.

The Delhi AIIMS’ Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) Monday went on an indefinite strike, suspending all elective and non-essential services including OPDs and wards to protest the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata.

The administration issued an office memorandum on Monday drawing the attention of all resident doctors to the “Code of Conduct as enshrined by the Division Bench of the High court of Delhi on 20.05.2002 in CWP NO.5166 of 2001 in the matter of” court of its own motion vs All India Institute of Medical Sciences”.

It further stated that the violation of the High Court orders by the individual/students/employee/Group of employee, students/Resident Doctors/Associations/ Unions etc will be in contravention of the directions of High Court and make them liable for disciplinary actions and also for contempt of court.

It asked all HoD and centre chiefs to send the attendance of the Resident Doctors everyday by 3 PM.