Delhi airport sees 128 flight cancellations, 8 diversions due to fog

Representational Image

New Delhi: At least 128 flights were cancelled, eight got diverted, and nearly 200 services were delayed at the Delhi airport due to dense fog on Monday.

An official said 64 departures and 64 arrivals were cancelled, while eight flights got diverted due to dense fog and low visibility conditions at the Delhi airport.

Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said runway visibility is improving, but some flight departures and arrivals may be impacted.

Information on the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that nearly 200 flights were delayed, with an average departure delay of around 24 minutes.

“Fog continues to persist across Delhi and several airports in northern India. Visibility remains reduced and, as a result, flight movements are presently slower than normal, with some delays being experienced,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

