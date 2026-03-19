Delhi HC direct police to ensure peaceful, dignified Eid in Uttam Nagar

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday, March 19, directed the city police and administration to ensure a conducive atmosphere for peaceful, dignified observance of Eid in Uttam Nagar, where a 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed in a clash on Holi.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the police bandobast in the area should be such that it instils a sense of safety and security in all.

Tarun Kumar

The bench directed the authorities to ensure that no one plays any mischief that has the potential to create any “untoward situation.”

It clarified that the police arrangements in the area shall continue till the upcoming festival of Ram Navami.

The order was passed on a PIL filed by a civil rights group, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, which approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to prevent “imminent communal violence” on Eid in Uttam Nagar.

The court said Eid is a festival to rejoice and it is the duty of all authorities to ensure that on such a “pious occasion”, public life is not disrupted by any untoward incident.

It will be a peaceful Eid, assures Delhi Police

More than 100 picket points, rooftop surveillance, adequate police personnel, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and increased barricading are among a slew of security measures taken ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr by Delhi Police in Dwarka district, including Uttam Nagar, where communal tension has been simmering since the March 4 killing of a man.

A senior officer on Thursday said police have drawn up a comprehensive plan to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Police said deployment in and around sensitive pockets, particularly Hastsal village, where the killing took place, and adjoining areas, has been reinforced and will remain in place throughout the festive period. Delhi Police and central armed forces personnel will be stationed at key points to prevent any untoward incident.

Tarun, 26, was killed in a clash between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area on Holi on March 4. The violence broke out after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun’s family splashed on a woman from his neighbour’s family, according to police.

Some Hindu outfits later staged a protest against the killing and torched two vehicles of the accused family members. Police have apprehended 14 people, including two minors, in connection with the killing.

According to police, special focus is on mosques, Eidgahs and other religious sites, where a large number of people are expected to gather. Regular foot and vehicle patrols are being conducted as part of area domination measures.

Authorities have also intensified surveillance, both on the ground and online. Social media platforms are being closely monitored for provocative or inflammatory content, with several such posts already identified and removed, police said.

Mixed-population areas have been identified as sensitive zones and are under enhanced watch. Apart from picket deployment, personnel have been stationed on rooftops in select areas for close surveillance and to ensure a swift response to any situation, police said.

As part of confidence-building measures, flag marches have been conducted in sensitive localities and will be repeated multiple times during Eid to reassure residents, they said.

Despite increased security, some remain apprehensive

Sunita, right front, mother of 26-year-old Tarun, with other family members, during a protest by members of several right-wing Hindu organisations over Tarun’s killing, in New Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, (PTI)

Pradeep Shukla, president of the Uttam Nagar RWA, said security has been beefed up in the area with adequate barricading and there is complete silence.

“Now it feels like the calm before the storm. We are afraid, but we are trying to ensure that everything remains normal,” he said.