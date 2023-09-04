Delhi: Auto-rickshaw driver drives on Foot Over Bridge to escape traffic snarl

New Delhi: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested here for a daring maneuver on a bustling pedestrian overpass, which he used as an escape route to avoid traffic snarl.

This incident took place at the Hamdard Nagar Red Light Sangam Vihar Traffic Circle.

“We have taken custody of the auto-rickshaw and arrested a 25-year-old driver named Munna, a resident of Sangam Vihar. Additionally, Amit, another resident from the same locality who provided assistance and joined the driver inside the auto, was also apprehended,” said a senior police

official.

Remarkably, the auto-rickshaw operator found himself trapped in a traffic congestion on the road beneath the foot-over bridge.

As per video doing rounds on social media, in a bid to break free from this predicament, he executed a daring sequence of maneuvers.

Initially, he skillfully executed a sharp turn, positioning the auto-rickshaw onto a pedestrian pathway. Subsequently, he defied gravity by propelling the vehicle up the stairs of the foot-over bridge.

Video footage of the incident reveals that the auto-rickshaw was unoccupied when it ascended the bridge. However, another man was observed entering the vehicle after assisting the driver in negotiating the challenging terrain of the stairwell.

Meanwhile, pedestrians on the bridge were left astonished by this audacious feat and promptly cleared a path to allow the auto-rickshaw to pass through.