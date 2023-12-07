‘Delhi banega Khalistan’: GS Panun threatens to attack Parliament

The controversial pro-Khalistani leader, Gurpatawant Singh Panun, has released a video on ‘X’ wherein he can be heard threatening to attack the Indian Parliament on December 13. Notably, the date will mark the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament Attack of 2001.

Following an alleged thwarted attack on Panun, he had earlier threatened to blow up an Air India flight. Panun said that his response on December 13 will “shake the very foundations of the Indian Parliament.” The video that went viral, was posted on X on December 4. Moreover, the video had a poster featuring Afzal Guru, who was executed for being involved in carrying out “the Parliament attack 2001.”

Also Read Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

In the video, Panun said, “The Modi government has attempted to kill me for organizing the Khalistan referendum, and I am going to respond. On December 13, my response would be in contrast to Afzal Guru’s 2001 resistance against extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris. But still, my response is going to shake the very foundations of the Indian Parliament.”

“Modi and India, are you ready to face my response, which is to shake the very foundations of the Indian Parliament? Delhi banega Khalistan,” he further added.

#Khalistan



Respected @POTUS @FBI @CIA @JoeBiden @USAndIndia @JustinTrudeau

Will you please ask your #American citizen what kind of response he (Gurupatwant Singh Pannu) is talking about ?



How will he shake the very foundation of the parliament of a democratic country ? pic.twitter.com/IRXeEyxD2H — Punjab Panther (@Punjab_panther) December 5, 2023

The warning comes after US authorities accused an Indian citizen of an alleged attempt to kill Panun on American soil, which was thwarted. The US authorities said Nikhil Gupta, codenamed ‘CC1,’ had ties with the Indian government to assassinate Panun.

However, the 52-year-old Indian national described himself as a “senior field officer” working in “security management” and “intelligence.”