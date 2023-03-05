Delhi BJP alleges rigging in guest teachers recruitment, seeks action against Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has sought action against Manish Sisodia claiming that a “massive rigging took place in recruitment of guest teachers by the Delhi Education department”.

Sachdeva urged Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to seek a report from the Education Department on the “massive rigging” and to give orders for action against Sisodia, who was the Education Minister, and departmental officials.

“The Kejriwal government has misused the OBC quota in guest teacher recruitment to recruit AAP party workers, and educational qualifications were relaxed in hundreds of cases,” the BJP leader alleged.

Sachdeva also claimed that the Kejriwal government, by “putting pressure on the officials, appointed many teachers from the general category and other castes as a guest teacher under OBC quota”.

“Many guest teachers were given subject exemption, for example a teacher who had done post graduation in Environmental Science but was assigned to teach Biology. Similarly, a post graduate in Home Science was engaged in teaching English,” he claimed.

Sachdeva asserted that the Kejriwal government “talks about education revolution, but it does education scams”.