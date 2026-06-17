Delhi BJP conducts cleanliness campaign

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders and workers took part in a citywide ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ on Wednesday, June 17, marking the completion of 12 years of the Modi government.

Led by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, party MPs, MLAs, state office bearers and Delhi government ministers participated in the campaign held in 256 blocks across the capital.

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Malhotra, accompanied by local BJP MLA Abhay Verma, launched the campaign near Laxmi Nagar metro station and said that everyone should take a pledge to avoid littering.

He lauded sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for keeping the city roads, streets and neighbourhoods clean.

Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana, along with party leaders Vishnu Mittal and Sunil Yadav, took part in the cleanliness campaign at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay and MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar swept the floor and railings at the Katyayani Devi temple and dharamshala in Chhatarpur.