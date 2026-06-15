BJP MLC urges Karnataka govt to let CBI probe Dharmasthala case

Bengaluru: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLC CT Ravi has called for a CBI investigation into alleged attempts to defame Dharmasthala and its head Dr D Veerendra Heggade, saying the issue concerns the faith and sentiments of millions of devotees.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ravi said Dharmasthala has long been regarded as one of Karnataka’s most respected religious and charitable institutions.

Recent legal and media developments have raised serious questions about whether a coordinated campaign was launched against the temple institution and its leadership. He referred to reports surrounding a petition before the Karnataka High Court that allegedly mentions the names of several individuals, including actor Prakash Raj and others, while also containing claims of a large-scale conspiracy involving expenditure of nearly Rs 200 crore.

Ravi said such allegations cannot be dismissed lightly and require a comprehensive investigation. The BJP leader argued that there is a need to examine whether prominent Hindu religious institutions are being deliberately targeted through sustained campaigns aimed at creating public distrust. He said questions regarding funding sources, digital campaigns and the role of individuals named in various reports must be thoroughly investigated.

Stating that the matter has ramifications beyond Karnataka, Ravi said the involvement of people from different states makes it necessary for a central agency to conduct the probe. He maintained that only an independent and wide-ranging investigation by the CBI can establish the facts and address concerns surrounding the controversy.

Ravi urged the state government to act without delay and recommend a CBI inquiry so that the truth emerges, whether it supports or disproves the allegations. He said transparency and accountability are essential in a matter involving one of the country’s most prominent religious institutions and the trust reposed in it by millions of devotees.